Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT Raised to $28.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 67.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Fluence Energy stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.69. 1,147,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,118. Fluence Energy has a 1 year low of $13.03 and a 1 year high of $31.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 2.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.96 and its 200 day moving average is $18.74.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $623.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Fluence Energy’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Fluence Energy will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 33,900 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $4,082,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,916,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fluence Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $13,931,000. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.