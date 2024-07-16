Fluor Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:FLR)

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 3,789 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 44% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,640 call options.

Fluor Stock Performance

Fluor stock traded up $1.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.26. 2,649,968 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,566,738. Fluor has a 52 week low of $29.94 and a 52 week high of $50.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.45.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.07). Fluor had a return on equity of 24.98% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLR shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fluor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fluor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.17.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

