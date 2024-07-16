Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.10.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Shares of F opened at $14.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $56.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $14.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 168,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,923 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 107,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

