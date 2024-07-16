Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $79.19

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $79.19 and last traded at $79.11, with a volume of 165281 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Formula One Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

Formula One Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.35 and a 200-day moving average of $69.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion and a PE ratio of 56.96.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.77 million. Research analysts expect that Formula One Group will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total transaction of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Formula One Group news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 52,911 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $1,802,148.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,999,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,266,178.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 139,065 shares of Formula One Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.98, for a total value of $9,592,703.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,401,365 shares in the company, valued at $165,646,157.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 654,328 shares of company stock worth $16,413,391 and have sold 282,072 shares worth $17,749,275. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 156.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 71,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after buying an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

Featured Stories

