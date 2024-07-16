Fusionist (ACE) Trading 12.2% Higher Over Last Week

Fusionist (ACE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. Fusionist has a market cap of $103.52 million and approximately $17.24 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Fusionist has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. One Fusionist token can currently be purchased for about $3.07 or 0.00004761 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 147,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,720,857 tokens. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio. Fusionist’s official website is ace.fusionist.io. Fusionist’s official message board is medium.com/@fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 147,000,000 with 33,720,857 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 3.09590497 USD and is up 7.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $14,484,485.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

