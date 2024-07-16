FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Short Interest Update

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,500 shares, an increase of 11.5% from the June 15th total of 141,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at FVCBankcorp

In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 10,170 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $114,107.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,678.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Phillip R. Wills III sold 10,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $114,107.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,678.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Devin Satz sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $136,746.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,517.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,945 shares of company stock valued at $328,402. 13.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get FVCBankcorp alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FVCBankcorp

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FVCB. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of FVCBankcorp by 69.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of FVCBankcorp by 1,504.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FVCBankcorp in the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FVCB traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.84. 1,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,039. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54 and a beta of 0.24. FVCBankcorp has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $15.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.82 million. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FVCBankcorp will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About FVCBankcorp

(Get Free Report)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate loans; commercial construction loans; commercial loans for various business purposes, such as for working capital, equipment purchases, lines of credit, and government contract financing; small business administration loans; asset-based loans and accounts receivable financing; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.