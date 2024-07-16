G999 (G999) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $14.92

G999 (G999) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 15th. G999 has a market cap of $37.59 million and $14.92 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, G999 has traded 27.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00043147 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00009236 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00015040 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010069 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00005610 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000112 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

