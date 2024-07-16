Gaimin One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.01 Million (GMRX)

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. In the last seven days, Gaimin has traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Gaimin has a total market capitalization of $14.45 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Gaimin

Gaimin’s launch date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,634,129,332 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. The official website for Gaimin is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 6,634,129,332 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00204014 USD and is up 5.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $777,337.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

