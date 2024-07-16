Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ) Quiet Period Will Expire on July 16th

Gauzy’s (NASDAQ:GAUZ – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Tuesday, July 16th. Gauzy had issued 4,411,765 shares in its initial public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,005 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Gauzy in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Gauzy in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Gauzy in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Gauzy stock opened at $12.09 on Tuesday. Gauzy has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $17.10.

Gauzy Ltd. is a fully-integrated light and vision control company which focused on the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of vision and light control technologies. It operates principally in Germany, France, the United States, Canada, China, Singapore and Dubai. Gauzy Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

