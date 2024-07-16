General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 15th total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

General Dynamics Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE GD traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $291.42. 648,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,051,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $212.58 and a fifty-two week high of $302.75. The company has a market cap of $79.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $271.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,630,670.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total transaction of $3,978,647.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

