General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock Position Raised by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,496 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Motors by 3.3% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in General Motors by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,309,486 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 310,403 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Motors from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.96.

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 326,305 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.33, for a total transaction of $15,770,320.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 898,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,431,657.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total transaction of $27,219,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

GM stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,699,037. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 1-year low of $26.30 and a 1-year high of $50.00.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

