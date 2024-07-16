Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Short Interest Update

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,420,000 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the June 15th total of 3,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 719,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total value of $56,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,446,838 shares in the company, valued at $33,956,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Chinh Chu sold 14,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $56,388.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,446,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,956,288.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Craig Warren Peters sold 32,977 shares of Getty Images stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $106,515.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,211,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,759.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,543 shares of company stock worth $355,843. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Images

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis acquired a new stake in Getty Images during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Getty Images in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Getty Images during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Getty Images by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Getty Images Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of Getty Images stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $3.77. 174,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,616. Getty Images has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.50 and a beta of 2.06.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $222.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.29 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 3.33%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Images will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GETY shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.70 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Getty Images Company Profile

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Further Reading

