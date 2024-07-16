Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.41

Global X Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SIL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.41 and last traded at $36.37, with a volume of 411156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.42.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.11 and a 200 day moving average of $29.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Silver Miners ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 141,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,013,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Silver Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $483,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Plus One Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Silver Miners ETF by 188.9% in the fourth quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 187,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 122,379 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies actively engaged in the silver mining industry. SIL was launched on Apr 19, 2010 and is managed by Global X.

