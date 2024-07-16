Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Short Interest Update

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the June 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EDOC traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.31. 21,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,667. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.27. The company has a market cap of $45.25 million, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.88. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.10.
About Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF
