Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $104.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on GL. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $132.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th.

Insider Transactions at Globe Life

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $82.17 per share, with a total value of $205,425.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Globe Life news, CFO Thomas Peter Kalmbach bought 500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $84.43 per share, for a total transaction of $42,215.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,494.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Edward Hensley purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $82.17 per share, for a total transaction of $205,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,019.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,860 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 270.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globe Life by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globe Life Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $86.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.81. Globe Life has a 12-month low of $38.95 and a 12-month high of $132.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.01). Globe Life had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Globe Life will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.17%.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

