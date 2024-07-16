GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,700 shares, a decrease of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 289,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,338.5 days.

GMéxico Transportes Price Performance

GMXTF remained flat at 2.05 during trading on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is 2.23. GMéxico Transportes has a 52 week low of 2.03 and a 52 week high of 2.53.

About GMéxico Transportes

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. provides logistics and ground transportation solutions in Mexico. It offers cargo transportation services through rail network, as well as transfer of various products, including bulk, fluids, and palletized cargo, containerized cargo, automobiles, intra-terminal services, rental of rail equipment, and passenger transportation services.

