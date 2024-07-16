Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,980 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPK. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the third quarter worth about $5,183,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 897,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,990,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 305,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after purchasing an additional 7,990 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 153,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 37,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24,936 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.53. 128,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,701,210. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.24. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $29.50.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.20 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.03.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

