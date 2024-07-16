Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Grid Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GDYN stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Grid Dynamics has a 1 year low of $9.07 and a 1 year high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $864.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 376.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.60.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). Grid Dynamics had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.48 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Grid Dynamics

In other Grid Dynamics news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $92,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,585,901 shares in the company, valued at $33,133,725.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shuo Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.34, for a total value of $37,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,015 shares of the company's stock, valued at $205,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,000 shares of company stock worth $734,850. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Grid Dynamics by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,482,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,058,000 after buying an additional 789,373 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 123.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 43,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,810,000 after acquiring an additional 45,750 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.18% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

Featured Stories

