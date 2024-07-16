Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Update

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 287,700 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the June 15th total of 247,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,438.5 days.
Grieg Seafood ASA Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS GRGSF remained flat at $6.00 during midday trading on Monday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $7.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.27.
Grieg Seafood ASA Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Grieg Seafood ASA
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Automaker’s Bold Move to an EV Future: Is It Time to Buy Stock?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Massive Breakout: This ETF Signals Big Gains for Small-Cap Stocks
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Major Gaming Stock to Watch: Why It’s a Safe Bet Now
Receive News & Ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grieg Seafood ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.