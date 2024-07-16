Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Cap of $3.01 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 16th. Grin has a market cap of $3.01 million and $179,506.74 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,494.47 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $383.51 or 0.00594692 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72.67 or 0.00112679 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00036374 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $162.21 or 0.00251534 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00045464 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.08 or 0.00069908 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

