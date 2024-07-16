Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Short Interest Update

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 30.2% from the June 15th total of 2,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Grupo Financiero Galicia stock opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. Grupo Financiero Galicia has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.53.
The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous Variable dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.
Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.
