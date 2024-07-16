Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Gunsynd Plc (LON:GUN – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). Approximately 2,500,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,284,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.12 ($0.00).
Gunsynd Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £691,878.00, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.
Gunsynd Company Profile
Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.
Read More
