Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE) Short Interest Update

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 15th total of 189,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Gyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

GYRE stock traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.71. 65,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,876. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.71. Gyre Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $30.40.

Gyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GYRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.17 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gyre Therapeutics will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gyre Therapeutics Company Profile

In other news, Director Nassim Usman sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total value of $282,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,116.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 2.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gyre Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of Hydronidone for the treatment of Metabolic Dysfunction Associated Steatohepatitis in the United States. Its Hydronidone is also being evaluated for the treatment of liver fibrosis across a spectrum of chronic liver diseases.

