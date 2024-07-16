Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 14,853 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $161,303.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,423,802.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hagerty stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the first quarter worth approximately $3,473,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 103,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 26,600 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hagerty by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.51% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

