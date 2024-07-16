Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Director Robert I. Kauffman Sells 14,853 Shares

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 14,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $161,303.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,423,802.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Hagerty Price Performance
Hagerty stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,073. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.53 and a beta of 0.80. Hagerty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.99.
Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $271.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.32 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 6.35%. Research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hagerty from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hagerty
About Hagerty
Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hagerty
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Hagerty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hagerty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.