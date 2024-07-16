Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Harbor Diversified Stock Performance
HRBR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.00.
About Harbor Diversified
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harbor Diversified
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Tech Leader’s Stock Split: Is It the Right Time to Buy?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Could the Economy be Bottoming? Major Bank’s Earnings Say Yes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Seize This Prime Stock Opportunity on Amazon Prime Days
Receive News & Ratings for Harbor Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harbor Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.