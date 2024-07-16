Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Short Interest Update

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decrease of 18.5% from the June 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Harbor Diversified Stock Performance

HRBR stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,325. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Harbor Diversified has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $2.29. The firm has a market cap of $91.45 million, a PE ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 2.00.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

