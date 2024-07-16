Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 29,307 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 741.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,307 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FHN. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 224.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,518,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,186,000 after acquiring an additional 19,728,357 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at $86,487,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,333,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434,929 shares during the period. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of First Horizon in the 4th quarter worth $52,721,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,775,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $625,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,977 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stephens began coverage on First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.15.

Shares of First Horizon stock traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, reaching $17.37. 4,535,836 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,835,773. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. First Horizon Co. has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $819.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 16.07%. First Horizon’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

