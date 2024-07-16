Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 986 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Freshpet by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Freshpet by 617.3% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at $1,200,000.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,560 shares of company stock worth $1,701,580. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Freshpet stock traded down $3.95 on Tuesday, hitting $124.61. 500,533 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 602,781. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $54.60 and a one year high of $136.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 714.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Freshpet from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.71.

View Our Latest Report on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.