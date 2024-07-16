Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 153,336 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,400,489 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,709,000 after buying an additional 2,404,674 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 798.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,438,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,319 shares during the last quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 88.0% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 111,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 52,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Trading Up 8.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LUMN traded up $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $1.31. 7,443,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,524,415. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.39. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lumen Technologies ( NYSE:LUMN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Lumen Technologies had a positive return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 76.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kathleen E. Johnson acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,756,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,928,051.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lumen Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 target price on the stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

