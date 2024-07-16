Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 11,159 Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 13,576.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the first quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella stock traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $65.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,569. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.78. Ambarella, Inc. has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $84.71.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.09. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 78.36% and a negative return on equity of 24.86%. The business had revenue of $54.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. On average, analysts expect that Ambarella, Inc. will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,344,128.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.66, for a total transaction of $86,817.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,794.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Chi-Hong Ju sold 2,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $130,389.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 182,147 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,128.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,499 shares of company stock worth $1,137,787 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMBA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

