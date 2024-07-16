Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 2,593 Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Sprouts Farmers Market Price Performance

Shares of SFM stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $85.28. The stock had a trading volume of 740,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,876. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.55. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total value of $904,328.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,850,768.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, SVP Kim Coffin sold 1,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total value of $99,216.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Mcglinchey sold 12,219 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $904,328.19. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,850,768.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,147 shares of company stock worth $4,999,299 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on SFM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $68.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SFM

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.