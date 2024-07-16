Headlands Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 2,424.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,504,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,654,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Itron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,668,071 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $343,372,000 after acquiring an additional 142,564 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Itron by 140.6% in the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 216,188 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,324,000 after acquiring an additional 126,328 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Itron by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 804,648 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,759,000 after acquiring an additional 110,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of Itron stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Thomas Deitrich sold 873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total value of $95,043.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,444,965.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.87, for a total transaction of $54,543.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,930,852.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,775 shares of company stock valued at $192,613. Company insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI traded up $2.13 on Tuesday, reaching $107.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 479,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,648. Itron, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.11 and a 52-week high of $111.00. The company has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $603.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ITRI shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Itron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.82.

Itron, Inc, a technology, solutions, and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage energy, water, and smart city operations worldwide. It operates in three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing, such as standard gas, electricity, water, and communicating meters, as well as heat and allocation products.

