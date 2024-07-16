Headlands Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 600 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 112,366.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 399,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $464,737,000 after buying an additional 398,900 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 30.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,660,000 after buying an additional 82,699 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 283,565 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $330,072,000 after purchasing an additional 57,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth about $259,509,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Up 1.7 %

FICO stock traded up $26.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,616.86. 64,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,647. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,408.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,293.21. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $810.26 and a 52 week high of $1,620.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.99% and a negative return on equity of 62.28%. The business had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.94 million. Analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fair Isaac

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,772,230.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total transaction of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,314 shares in the company, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,014 shares of company stock worth $21,888,518 in the last quarter. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fair Isaac

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.