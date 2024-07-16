Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 7,741 Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nasdaq by 7.6% in the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Family Office LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 312.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 183,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 139,228 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 3,036 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $181,826.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,710.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.08.

Nasdaq Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.53. The company had a trading volume of 825,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,063. The stock has a market cap of $36.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.36. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $64.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 50.53%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

