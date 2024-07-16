Headlands Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VIRT. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 43,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 306,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 276,071 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 83,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,867.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares in the last quarter. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIRT. Bank of America upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $22.50 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

NASDAQ:VIRT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.18. 670,514 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,835. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.02 and a 1-year high of $25.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $366.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.79 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 6.04%. Research analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, June 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.13%.

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

