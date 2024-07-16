Headlands Technologies LLC Has $794,000 Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 15,310.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,123,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,139,543 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,862,000 after buying an additional 115,288 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,858,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $161,479,000 after buying an additional 234,749 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,772,359 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,965,000 after buying an additional 213,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Shares of TRGP traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.89. The stock had a trading volume of 408,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,603,652. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.06 and a 12 month high of $136.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.73.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.13). Targa Resources had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Research analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 61.73%.

Insider Activity at Targa Resources

In related news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,098 shares in the company, valued at $15,396,766.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Targa Resources news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.08, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 196,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,649,876.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total value of $2,262,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,396,766.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,691 shares of company stock worth $6,197,632 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRGP shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.08.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TRGP

About Targa Resources

(Free Report)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.