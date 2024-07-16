Headlands Technologies LLC Increases Stake in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 101.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,855 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Catalent by 79.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Catalent during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,840.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Catalent stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.94. 1,891,751 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,203,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative net margin of 26.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTLT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $63.50 target price on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Catalent in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.65.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

