Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $191,000 in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,249 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AeroVironment in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AVAV. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.20.

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total value of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 511 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.45, for a total transaction of $91,187.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,807,052.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 9,867 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.23, for a total transaction of $1,669,792.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,904,723.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV traded down $3.39 on Tuesday, hitting $170.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,191. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.45 and a beta of 0.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.00 and a 12 month high of $224.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.48 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 10.89%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

