Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $216,000 in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 86,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Ambev in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ambev by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the period. 8.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Ambev from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Ambev from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.68.

Ambev Stock Performance

Shares of ABEV stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.17. 12,803,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,476,111. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $3.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 18.25%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Articles

