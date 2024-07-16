Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Headlands Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Free Report) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $599,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,437,354 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,330,000 after acquiring an additional 589,558 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $119,740,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,136,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,025,000 after acquiring an additional 110,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Royalty Pharma by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,747,000 after acquiring an additional 122,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at $44,384,000. 54.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Royalty Pharma Stock Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:RPRX traded up $0.96 on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,559,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,694,754. The stock has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 12.52, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Royalty Pharma plc has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $31.66.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $568.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.45 million. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 22.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Royalty Pharma Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Royalty Pharma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.69%.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

