Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $171,000 Investment in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,845 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 62,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3,236.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 31,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

NetScout Systems Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $19.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,746. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.56. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 0.60.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). NetScout Systems had a negative net margin of 17.81% and a positive return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $203.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.94 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,324.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

