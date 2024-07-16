Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New $180,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,762 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,542,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.00. 1,147,651 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,784,806. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $111.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.55 and a 200 day moving average of $96.58.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The casino operator reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.16. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. Wynn Resorts’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

WYNN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wynn Resorts in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Wynn Resorts from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.53.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at $870,842.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

