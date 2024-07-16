Headlands Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.4 %

ED stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,693. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.34. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $98.85.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.72%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.27.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

