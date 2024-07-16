Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 4,217 Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 1,382.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Wix.com were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Wix.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,554,000. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in Wix.com by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $94,995,000 after acquiring an additional 166,254 shares during the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its position in Wix.com by 1,378.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 160,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $19,739,000 after purchasing an additional 149,605 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its position in Wix.com by 328.5% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 180,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,144,000 after purchasing an additional 137,991 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Wix.com by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WIX. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.59.

Wix.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WIX traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.61. 218,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,325. Wix.com Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.90 and a 12-month high of $178.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com Ltd. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

