Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases 5,231 Shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 9,510.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,231 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 280 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 13,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 73.9% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 32,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ares Management alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 157,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.22, for a total value of $23,394,600.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,660,399.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Antony P. Ressler sold 143,569 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.51, for a total transaction of $18,880,759.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 804,823 shares of company stock worth $110,568,651. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Ares Management stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.91. 1,279,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,868. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.06 and its 200 day moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.22. Ares Management Co. has a 1 year low of $96.00 and a 1 year high of $150.12.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $707.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.88 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 21.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 166.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $176.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ARES

Ares Management Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.