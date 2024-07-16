Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALNY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 572.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 246.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 12,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of ALNY traded down $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $252.62. 760,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 887,444. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.58. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $263.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $428.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total transaction of $1,851,273.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,101. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey V. Poulton sold 1,605 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $370,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,892 shares in the company, valued at $6,674,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 7,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $1,851,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,168,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,450 shares of company stock worth $15,287,984. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ALNY shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $260.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $227.00 to $291.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ALNY

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.