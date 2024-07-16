Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 38,954 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,954 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AA Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. AA Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 18,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $21.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,005,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,845,902. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.12. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $21.27.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.