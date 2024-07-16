Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth $4,970,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 327,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,164,000 after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 92,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total transaction of $2,253,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,037,564.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $44,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,920 shares in the company, valued at $132,864. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,566 shares of company stock worth $3,664,529 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Up 4.8 %

Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $2.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.69. The stock had a trading volume of 898,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,505. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a P/E/G ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $140.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Featured Articles

