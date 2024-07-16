Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $539,000 Position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vipshop in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,333,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Vipshop by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,911,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593,670 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,394,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,198 shares in the last quarter. Ariose Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $35,498,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,788,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,802 shares during the last quarter. 48.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Benchmark cut Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Vipshop Stock Performance

Shares of VIPS traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,942,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,036,979. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.32. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $12.94 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Company Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

