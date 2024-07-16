Headlands Technologies LLC Takes $667,000 Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 86,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,343,000 after acquiring an additional 624,926 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in shares of XPeng by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,550 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. Robeco Schweiz AG increased its position in shares of XPeng by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,336,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,087,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of XPeng during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,047,000. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets raised XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.70 to $8.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on XPeng in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised XPeng to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on XPeng from $12.70 to $11.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.07.

XPeng Stock Up 6.8 %

XPeng stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,046,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,673,658. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32. XPeng Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $23.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.76.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $906.90 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

XPeng Company Profile

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

