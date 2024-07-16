HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $29.36

Shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $29.36 and last traded at $29.26, with a volume of 4385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.74.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthStream presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $887.07 million, a P/E ratio of 49.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.82.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $72.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.88 million. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. HealthStream’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

In related news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 172.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in HealthStream during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

